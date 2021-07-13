NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Fair Board will learn Tuesday whether residents living around the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway want to see the return of NASCAR racing.
The group Stand Up Nashville will be sharing their results of a neighborhood survey Tuesday morning to the Metro Nashville fair board.
The survey essentially asked if people think the race track should undergo renovations and bring racing back.
Stand Up Nashville says they knocked on more than 1,000 doors in the neighborhood and received responses to the survey online.
In total, they say they received more than 500 responses from verified community members.
The biggest concern from those residents is that there hasn’t been enough time for community input.
In March, Metro Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway entered into a letter of intent to renovate the speedway for the potential return of NASCAR events at the racetrack.
The letter gave parties until July 31 to finalize a deal.
Mayor John Cooper said his intention was to bring back the high-level racing at no cost to taxpayers in order to generate excess revenue from what is currently a money-losing operation.
Mayor Cooper said in part:
“We have an obligation to maintain the track, so it is smart for Nashville to engage a strong, long-term partner from the auto racing industry to operate it successfully.”
Stand up Nashville Executive Director Odessa Kelly said community members have not been included in the conversation.
“We looked around and noticed that nobody - not the city, not Bristol Motor Speedway - were doing enough to talk to the people that this racetrack development would impact — so we decided to just do it ourselves.”
The Fairgrounds Speedway is the second-oldest operating motor speedway in the country, dating back to 1904.
The Fair Board meets Tuesday 8 a.m..
Follow News4 for updates.
