So much progress has been made in one day.
Saturday, crews started building the base of the stage that will span across most of First Avenue for the NFL Draft. The next step is taking the plywood and laying it across the structure they built Friday.
For some Nashvillians, this project is already a headache. For others, it's an opportunity to showcase our city to the world.
"The NFL Draft in Nashville will be in sheer magnitude, the largest event ever hosted in the state of Tennessee," said Stuart Spears, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Tennessee Titans.
The largest event in the state is going to take a lot of work with construction going on from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Saturday, they made significant progress setting the stage and getting all of the steel supports in place.
In just a few weeks, over 300,000 fans are expected to pack the streets of Broadway to witness a first for Nashville, but Spears hopes it will bring people together as well.
"It also is an opportunity for fans of every walk of life and citizens of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to come down and experience the spectacle and the grandness that is the Draft," said Spears.
And a lot of people are already trying to get a glimpse of the stage, so many that security is required to guard First Avenue 24 hours a day.
Construction workers we spoke with said they plan to work through potential rain and storms in the coming days. If the storms get bad they'll treat it like a baseball game, once they see lightning they wait 30 minutes and then start working again.
