WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - It's back to school today for kids in Williamson County, but not all students get to start this school year learning in the classroom.
First and second graders came back to school at Thompson Station Elementary for the first day of school.
Same building, same faculty, new rules.
A different start to this first day of school, kids temperatures are taken at drop-off and everyone is wearing a mask.
"We know that its going to be different but we are excited for the year started," said Superintendent Jason Golden.
In Williamson County, third through 12th grade will be learning remotely. Everyone else will be in the classroom with the school district's medium protocol in place focusing on social distancing.
"Early childhood through second grade spread out through the school building," said Golden. "We’re going to have kids socially distanced and teacher and teachers assistants trading out spaces as they go through the day."
One elementary school, Chapman's Retreat, is starting remotely after a positive COVID-19 case. The entire front office staff was quarantined.
But the superintendent says there is a plan if there is a case at any of the other schools.
"We immediately have that communication with the local health department they do contact tracing and make the recommendation to us for what we need to do."
He says they won't make a change in protocols more than two weeks at time.
"We have a great call out system that calls everyone and sends emails so that’s the process we will use to notify every parent directly," he said.
But this superintendent has a message for kids on this very different first day.
"Enjoy school starting back. It's been a while and that interaction whether its remote or person to person is really important so enjoy the day enjoy school," Golden added.
