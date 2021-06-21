NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday’s are never slow in downtown Nashville, but this one was particularly busy at 6th & Peabody.

“Any time the White House calls, regardless of your political views, you’re honored,” Smoky Distillery Managing Director Adam Warren said. The call came Friday, he explained, that First Lady Jill Biden would be paying a visit. “[We were] excited to roll up our sleeves and help in whatever way is asked.”

The First Lady is scheduled to host a vaccination event at the distillery Tuesday. Warren said they’ll be ready. “We are doing our patriotic duty when the White House calls.”

