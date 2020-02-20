Sports Authority approves contracts to move MLS stadium forward

Metro Nashville Sports Authority (WSMV file)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- At Thursday's Metro Nashville Sports Authority meeting, developers with the Stadium project at the Fairgrounds told the board that it may not be ready for spring of 2022.

Developers say the new MLS stadium will be ready "sometime" in 2022 at the fairgrounds, but they anticipate delays in demolition to be caused by asbestos abatement in the old buildings.

Design work on the new bridge and road extensions were paused in October, and the plans are currently 30% finished for those, the developers said.

