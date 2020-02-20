NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- At Thursday's Metro Nashville Sports Authority meeting, developers with the Stadium project at the Fairgrounds told the board that it may not be ready for spring of 2022.
Developers say the new MLS stadium will be ready "sometime" in 2022 at the fairgrounds, but they anticipate delays in demolition to be caused by asbestos abatement in the old buildings.
Design work on the new bridge and road extensions were paused in October, and the plans are currently 30% finished for those, the developers said.
Previous Coverage:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.