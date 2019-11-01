NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her son to death in Antioch appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.
Jermaine Agee will sit before Judge Ana Escobar as testimony is delivered from a number of witnesses, including 16-year-old stabbing survivor Alexis Taylor.
Agee's attorney is Public Defender Annie Berry, and Assistant District Attorney General Debbie Housel is sitting for the prosecution.
News4's Rebecca Cardenas is live in the court room, and will provide updates as testimony is delivered.
