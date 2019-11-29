MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a man wanted for a stabbing.
Police say the man was wanted out of Wilson County for an aggravated assault related to a stabbing. The man was taken into custody after police pulled him over for speeding.
Police determined the man was driving a stolen car and believe he was driving under the influence.
An adult male, wanted out of Wilson County for an aggravated assault related to a stabbing, was just apprehended as a result of a traffic stop for speeding. The male was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and is suspected of driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/EGxAqCW9zk— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 30, 2019
