NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police were called to a home on Elkins Ave. near Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood Friday morning after an altercation led to a stabbing.
Metro PD tells News 4 that the stabbing victim was apparently trying to kick through the glass door to get into the house, and it is not known if the victim or the suspect live at the house, but the two do know each other.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his stabbing wound, and the suspect is in police custody.
This story is developing, and News 4 will provide additional updates as they become available.
