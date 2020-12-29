NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors with Ascension Saint Thomas say they’ve seen few side effects from the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
But they now say the second dose could develop more side effects.
Doctor David Seller of Family Medicine at Ascension Saint Thomas was the first person at the Rutherford County location to get the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“Even now when I walk around the hospital people are like 'how are you? How are you?' and I’m like 'I’m fine, you need to get your vaccine',” says Dr. Sellers.
So far, he says he’s only had some muscle soreness.
“If you’re going to get the systemic side effects, it generally occurs after the second shot when you get not only muscle aches, but you can get joint aches,” Dr. Sellers explains. “When you get that second injection, your body is already kind of primed and it starts reacting against the vaccine.”
Dr. Sellers says that’s because your body starts to build immunity to the virus. Ten days after injection, patients will have 50 percent immunity built up.
“The rate that you get immune to this vaccine at 93 to 94 percent is incredible,” comments Dr. Sellers. “So, I want people to trust it and I want people to take it because this is a game changer – this is the game changer we’ve been waiting for actually.”
While Dr. Sellers understands why there’s hesitancy behind how fact the vaccine was approved, he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.
