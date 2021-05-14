NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville is returning to the Music City this November.
The St. Jude Rock and Roll Nashville, which has been known as Music City Marathon, will be held on Nov. 6.
"Our team is working hard to create a great event for our participants that meets the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19," Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville statement said on Friday.
In February, it was announced that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon was postponed the 2021 marathon and half-marathon until the fall.
To learn more about Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.