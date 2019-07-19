FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - A 101st Airborne sign was almost headed to the scrap yard after a recent demolition at Fort Campbell, but it was rescued just in time.
Some caring community members spotted the 14-foot sign in the demolition debris and spoke with the military installation's commanders about what to do to save the sign.
After the okay from the leadership, a local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) was contacted.
The VFW Post 4641 in Dickson was thrilled about the news of the massive sign, weighing almost 2,000 pounds.
The group arranged for the sign to be delivered on a flat-bed trailer to the VFW post.
Before the delivery, though, the sign was accidentally placed into a scrap pile.
Fortunately, the VFW members arrived in time to save the Screaming Eagle sign.
While officials aren't sure about the exact history of the sign, it was believed to have been made in Afghanistan and used as the Divisional sign while in the country.
After clearing the move of the sign through the proper legal channels, VFW members said they plan to restore it and display it at their post.
Richard Lee, a member of the VFW Post and a veteran of the 101st Airborne, said he was very proud of his Screaming Eagle history and shared photos of the sign with News4.
