NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division spent time doing some climbing on Tuesday morning at Nissan Stadium.
Soldiers from the brigade climbed 3,000 feet, which is a total of 3,187 stars, to honor the soldiers in Vietnam who had to ascend to battlegrounds that high over an 11-day period, as well as getting ready for the Iron Warrior competition.
“Today is the first event of the Iron Warrior competition. It’s something this battalion has been doing for 26 years,” said Lt. Martin J. Bowling. “We run 3,000 stairs. We have never done it at the Nissan Stadium so that creates a unique challenge this year.
Many friends and family showed up in support of the soldiers participating.
