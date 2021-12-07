CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School Resource Officers (SROs) recovered a firearm from the backpack of a Rossview High School student Tuesday morning.
According to police, a 16-year-old student was carrying an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in their backpack.
A loaded magazine with six rounds and one loose round of ammunition were also located in a separate pocket of the backpack.
School administration was able to locate the weapon promptly in the student’s backpack after one of the SRO's received a tip.
According to police, the SRO immediately took possession of the weapon. No threat of violence made against the school.
The student has been charged with weapons on school property, minor in possession of a handgun, and simple possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.