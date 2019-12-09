FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A school resource officer is recovering after being hit by a car while on duty on Monday morning.
The SRO was struck outside South Lincoln Elementary in Lincoln County while a parent was dropping off a child at the school. The deputy did not have any serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.