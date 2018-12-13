A lot of schools have resource officers, but they don't have officers like Aries.
As a retired K9 officer, Aries can easily sniff out things that shouldn't be in kids' lockers.
His partner, Deputy Michael Havens started bringing him to Sycamore Middle School in Cheatham County hoping it would help cut down on student vaping.
"We see it everywhere," said Havens.
It's working.
Last year, district wide, they caught 31 kids vaping.
So far this year, they've caught 49 meaning they're on track to triple the number of kids abusing e-cigs.
However, out of those 49 incidents across the district, only one of them was at Sycamore Middle.
This despite the fact that Sycamore has the highest enrollment in the county.
"Because they know he was a drug dog and his senses are absolutely amazing, and kids don't want to test their luck with that," said Havens.
It's not all about cracking down on kids.
Aries also helps havens build relationships.
"It's an ice breaker. The kids, typically the ones that won't talk to police normally, you bring a dog into the picture and they open right up," said Havens.
Havens wasn't saying he's solved the problem of vaping in schools, but the numbers don't lie.
They've clearly cracked a dent.
"I saw a change from day one," said Havens.
Now even the school principal is suggesting other schools at least give it a try.
"Because communication and getting kids to talk to you is going to be the thing that stops some of this," said Robyn Miller, the principal at Sycamore Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.