CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The Cumberland County Schools Department and Sheriff's Office say a School Resource officer's gun accidentally went off inside Pine View Elementary school Friday morning.
The report says the officer was alone in his office when the gun went off, that no children were in the area, and no one was injured.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, per department protocol, according to Sheriff Cox.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, and will provide additional details as information becomes available.
