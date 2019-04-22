Security is top of mind for many Nashville churches in light of the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter.
Suicide bombings targeting three churches and three hotels killed nearly 300 people and injured 500 others.
"You're always concerned on bigger days where people focus more on their faith that you can become an easier target," Pastor Barry Smith of Generation Changers Church said.
For Pastor Smith, taking a moment to address what happened there was important. He had a message to the attackers during Easter service.
"They didn't win anything. They didn't gain any ground because I believe every one of those people didn't die, but they transitioned into the presence of God," Pastor Smith said.
Other faith communities are trying to comfort those who are hurting.
"It's sad that people can't feel safe in the place of worship on the most special day of the Christian faith," Ossama Bahloul of the Islamic Center of Nashville said.
It's an all too familiar feeling for the Muslim community. Last month in New Zealand, 50 people died at two mosques from a shooting attack.
"We owe it to each other. We have to stand in full support of one another," Bahloul said.
Pastor Smith told News4 churches have plans in place to keep you safe and secure when you go to service.
It's a weekly conversation for Generation Changers Church.
"As long as people are diligent behind the scenes and diligent in doing their job to secure everyone else, then they should be relatively comfortable, but we should never let our guard down," Pastor Smith said.
Sri Lanka's government admits they were warned about the potential attacks several days beforehand.
What's even more troubling for police is how close together the bombings happened.
