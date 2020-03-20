Sprouts Farmers Markets

Sprouts Farmers Markets

 Sprouts Farmers Markets

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Tennessee, many stores are looking for fill spots to help keep the stores stocked with the high demand. 

Sprouts Farmers Market is in the process of filling 50 positions across the local stores.

Positions that are immediately available range from hourly part-time to core management roles. 

All interested parties may visit their website to apply online or text the word "careers" to 480-800-8056.

At this time, management is encouraging against walk-in applicants. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.