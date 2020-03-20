NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Tennessee, many stores are looking for fill spots to help keep the stores stocked with the high demand.
Sprouts Farmers Market is in the process of filling 50 positions across the local stores.
Positions that are immediately available range from hourly part-time to core management roles.
All interested parties may visit their website to apply online or text the word "careers" to 480-800-8056.
At this time, management is encouraging against walk-in applicants.
