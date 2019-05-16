SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - An elderly woman has extremely critical injuries after a house fire in Springfield on Thursday.
The home was located at the intersection of Leota Street and 18th Avenue.
When firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames.
A passerby pulled the elderly woman out of the home.
She was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Springfield Fire Chief Jimmy Hamill said the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure of decorative lighting in a flower pot behind a couch.
