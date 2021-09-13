SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police charged a 53-year-old woman with criminal homicide after a deadly stabbing in Springfield on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Brooklyn Drive around 11:15 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found 55-year-old Timothy Shannon of Springfield with possible stab wounds. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.
Shirley Young of Springfield encountered officers when they arrived and charged her in connection with the deadly stabbing.
Young is at Robertson County Detention Facility with a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.