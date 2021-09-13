Shirley Young

Police charged a 53-year-old Shirley Young with criminal homicide after a deadly stabbing in Springfield on Saturday night. 

 Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police charged a 53-year-old woman with criminal homicide after a deadly stabbing in Springfield on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Brooklyn Drive around 11:15 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found 55-year-old Timothy Shannon of Springfield with possible stab wounds. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Shirley Young of Springfield encountered officers when they arrived and charged her in connection with the deadly stabbing.

Young is at Robertson County Detention Facility with a $500,000 bond.

 

