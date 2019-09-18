SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card at Murphy Oil.
Police say the woman was captured on Murphy Oil surveillance Sunday using the stolen card. The card was taken from a wallet stolen from an unlocked car at Speedway in Springfield.
The woman can be heard on surveillance video asking for a carton of Blue Kool cigarettes. She appears to have a large, black tattoo on her left forearm.
Anyone recognizing the woman is asked to contact Detective Charles Consiglio at 615-384-8422 ext. 236.
