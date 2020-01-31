SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police in Springfield are looking for two suspects who robbed the Robertson County Credit Union Friday afternoon.
Police say the robbery happened at around 2:40 p.m. The suspects are males in their late teens or early 20’s. The suspects fled the scene across Memorial Blvd toward Shannon Lane and the surrounding area.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking any residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious. Any information will be anonymous.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Shannon with the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or 615-384-4911.
