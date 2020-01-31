Springfield Robertson County Credit Union Robbers
Courtesy: Springfield PD

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police in Springfield are looking for two suspects who robbed the Robertson County Credit Union Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at around 2:40 p.m. The suspects are males in their late teens or early 20’s. The suspects fled the scene across Memorial Blvd toward Shannon Lane and the surrounding area.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking any residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious. Any information will be anonymous.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Shannon with the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or 615-384-4911.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.