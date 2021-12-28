NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Springfield police located a carjacker Wednesday morning.
Police say Jacob Brannon Patton had just been discharged from TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center when he approached a woman in the parking lot.
Police say Patton convinced the woman to roll her window down, then forced her from the car. He then drove off in the woman's white Toyota Camry with a TN tag of 588OWW.
Springfield PD thank the public's assistance for helping locate Patton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.