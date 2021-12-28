Jacob Brannon Patton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Springfield police located a carjacker Wednesday morning.

Police say Jacob Brannon Patton had just been discharged from TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center when he approached a woman in the parking lot. 

Police say Patton convinced the woman to roll her window down, then forced her from the car. He then drove off in the woman's white Toyota Camry with a TN tag of 588OWW.

Springfield PD thank the public's assistance for helping locate Patton.

