SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after Robertson County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers with the Springfield Police Department searched the man's home on Mariview Drive.
Officers found evidence that tied the man, identified as 23-year-old John Kyler Ray Osborne, to two robberies. According to a release from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, the car used in the January 16 robbery of an Advanced Auto Parts on Memorial Boulevard was at Osborne's residence.
Police also found evidence that linked Osborne to the robbery of a Dollar General robber that happened Monday.
The Sheriff's Office charged Osborne with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery. Springfield Police charged him with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault for the Advanced Auto Parts robbery.
Osborne's mugshot will be released once he is booked in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.