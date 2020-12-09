Starting Thursday, the schools will transition to 100 percent virtual instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
One staff member, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells News4 this decision was long overdue by the board of education. The staff member says the Monday before Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases inside of Springfield Middle School "peaked".
Instead of a transition to remote learning, teachers received emails from the district saying quote, "It is our intent to come back to a regular schedule."
But following Thanksgiving, it was worse.
As the staff member said, "We were all in survival mode. No one knew where they were supposed to be. Kids were confused. It was a mess."
We reached out to the district about the teachers' concerns and in a statement to New 4, Robertson County Schools says,
"We, along with every other school district in Tennessee, take the health of our students and staff seriously and are following established protocols and practices through these uncertain times."
Parents we spoke with say they support the move to go remote.
"I don’t feel they’re safe," Lectricia Gardner said. "One of my kids right now was out of school due to COVID. Just them being in school in general it’s not a good decision."
"I think it’s probably a good thing for them to just stay at home," parent April Moore said. "I know it’s a little more difficult, but I think it’s probably the right way to go right now."
As of right now, the plan is to resume in-person learning after Christmas break.
