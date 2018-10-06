SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Springfield on Friday night, officials say.
According to officials with the Springfield Police Dept., the shooting happened near the area of 15th Avenue and Leota Street just after 11 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Perry Brown of Nashville with multiple gunshot wounds.
Brown was transported to Northcrest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
Detectives said there were up to 20 witnesses of the incident. While several of those people have come forward, officials are eager to speak with anyone that saw what happened.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Springfield Police Dept. at 615-384-8422 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799. All tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
