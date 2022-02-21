Fire destroyed her art studio and more than 50 of her favorite finished paintings, it was enough to make a Springfield woman want to quit. But the generous arts community in Rutherford County and beyond just wouldn't let her. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a Springfield woman’s art studio and more than 50 of her favorite finished paintings. It was enough to make her quit, but the art community in Rutherford County would not let her.

The rubble left behind for artist Dina D'Argo’s studio was anything but pretty, but in her mind survived. Currently, she is back painting.

“Close to half of what I paint is horses,” D’Argo said.

Mostly, she paints horses with a filly's flair, high art and fine art, and a long-time obsession. She paints horses because she just loves their style.

"Oh, I love them. I love them so much,” she said.

Her horses are artistically white, which are all part of Dina’s love.

"They're just part of me, tried to not have horses for a while, but it didn't take," D’Argo said. “A rare and unusual connection, a connection that’s sensitive, profound, and deeper than works.”

