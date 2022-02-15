NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – First alert meteorologist Stefano DiPietro updated the Mid-State community on the potential increase in severe weather as spring returns.
Between Feb., March, April, and May, the Mid-State may see a considerable spike and an increase in the number of tornadoes. Unfortunately, this also means there is an increase in overall severe weather.
This happens due to the main driver of our weather, the jet stream. The jet stream separates cold arctic air from the warm and humid air to our south. As a result, the jet streams lift to our north, and we get a nice warming trend.
As that cold and warm air clash with each other, that atmosphere becomes more unstable, which begins to fire off more showers, storms and increases our severe weather in the coming months.
