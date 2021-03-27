SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Shortly after the hail and rain from Thursday's storm, Spring Hill was hit again early Saturday morning.
News4 viewers submitted videos of porches being taken over by larger than quarter-sized hail accompanied by flashing lightning.
Shortly after, sewers and drainage were overwhelmed causing water to partially flood Spring Hill's Fischer Park and King's Creek Golf Course.
News4's meteorologist Melanie Layden says these areas of temporary flooding are likely to grow with tonight's storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.