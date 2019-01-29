It's one of the fastest growing communities in middle Tennessee.
More than 4,000 people are moving to Spring Hill over the next two years.
Spring Hill grew so fast, city leaders are having to catch up with major road and infrastructure projects.
Folks who take Main Street every day know the struggle. It's pretty much the only way in and out of the heart of Spring Hill.
The Highway 31 widening project will make Main Street five lanes from Buckner Road to Johnson Parkway. This stretch of road is a booming sector of homes and businesses.
The city lists five road projects slated for this year alone, including widening and extensions to several major routes in town.
Despite having to play catch up with ways to get in and out of town, city leaders say Spring Hill's growth isn't slowing down.
“I think some people could say Spring Hill grew too fast. But, it's a good problem to have,” said Jamie Page with the City of Spring Hill. “It's speeding up as of last several years. We had more building permits in 2017 than in 2018.”
Another major project in the works is a massive interchange on I-65 that would connect to Buckner Road on the north side of Spring Hill.
“Buckner Road will be extended out to connect to the interstate, and Buckner Road will be widened to five lanes,” Page explained. “That will not only give people a northern access into the city, but it will also take some of the traffic off (Highway) 31 giving people more ways to get to their neighborhoods.”
Before ground can break on the Main Street widening project, an environmental study needs to take place. That study could take over a year to finish. Utilities will need to be relocated as well, so it could be at least two to three years before this widening project takes shape.
