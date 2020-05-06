SPRING HILL, TN. (WSMV) - While writing speeding tickets left and right can be an effective way to slow the speeding drivers, the city of Spring Hill has taken a different approach they believe will be more helpful.
Speeding is a part of every day life it seems. People are running late for work, late for an appointment or simply just eager to get home after a long day out.
Spring Hill residents in this area noticed a higher volume of speeding after the section of road was completed on Stewart Campbell Point connecting into the Brixworth subdivision and over through Cherry Grove to Buckner Lane.
The city was notified and responded by coming to the area to assess the situation and inevitably wrote many tickets, but the speeding continued.
The Home Owners Association requested the city perform their own Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study to which the city confirmed what the neighbors were experiencing with the speeding.
Initially, the city was planning to stripe the section of the road with narrow lanes and allowing the HOA to place permanent radar boards along the side of the road giving real time speeds.
The results of radar boards in similar neighborhoods have proven to not be as effective as some may wish.
The HOA then suggested installing speed bumps, however, this road is a primary route for fire trucks to the east side of Spring Hill and speed bumps would not be a preferred solution.
After several meetings and ideas, the city came up with the Chicanes - concrete bulb-outs that force drivers to negotiate around them at slower speeds.
An engineering firm specializing in traffic engineering was selected and developed the design taking into all the limiting factors such as driveway spacing, appropriate separation of on-coming traffic and sight distance.
Since the repaving of Stewart Campbell Point was already in the current year project list, the Chicanes were simply added to the project at a cost of approximately $8,000.00.
The city is collecting traffic data and will continue to periodically see if the design is having the intended impact and effect.
