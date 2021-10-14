SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill has decided to suspend cutoffs, late payment fees, and other penalties for residents' utility bills that are due in November and December.
This decision is a result of the city's utility billing services company's late production of bills for September services.
The payments for September bills would have been originally due on Oct. 15.
“Spring Hill doesn’t want one company’s negligence to disrupt people’s monthly budgets,” Pam Caskie, Spring Hill City Administrator, said in a statement. “And we surely don’t want to create even the mistaken impression of double billing.
The new dates for services from September through December are as follows:
- Bills for services for September are due Nov. 10.
- Bills for services for October are due Dec. 1.
- Bills for services for November are due on Dec. 17.
“The city is fixing this problem,” Caskie said. “People deserve time to catch up because this wasn’t their fault.”
In order to keep up with these new dates, the city suggests that residents sign up for email billing. ACH payments are an even more reliable option, as they are always collected on time at the latest possible date.
