SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Residents in Spring Hill are being asked to conserve water after a large water main break.
According to city officials, there is a break in the main water supply line that goes from the Duck River to the Spring Hill water treatment plant.
The water plant has been temporarily shut down as crews work to repair the line.
Residents are being asked to refrain from washing cars, lawn/plant irrigation and any other non-immediate water uses until repairs are completed.
Right now, crews estimate the repairs will take between four and six hours.
