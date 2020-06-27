SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile.
Police say 17-year-old Brooke Ciolkosz is believed to have left Spring Hill with 16-year-old Dawson Brink of Indiana Saturday morning. They are driving a white 1996 Dodge Dakota with possible Indiana plate TK396NNM, although the plate number is not confirmed.
Brink is also possible armed with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.
Ciolkosz is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Brink is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, their last known location was on Interstate 40 at 9 a.m. about 30 miles west of Cookeville. They were traveling eastbound.
Anyone who has a possible sighting of the truck or its occupants should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.