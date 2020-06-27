Brooke Ciolkosz

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile.

Police say 17-year-old Brooke Ciolkosz is believed to have left Spring Hill with 16-year-old Dawson Brink of Indiana Saturday morning. They are driving a white 1996 Dodge Dakota with possible Indiana plate TK396NNM, although the plate number is not confirmed.  

Brink is also possible armed with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. 

Ciolkosz is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Brink is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

According to police, their last known location was on Interstate 40 at 9 a.m. about 30 miles west of Cookeville. They were traveling eastbound. 

Anyone who has a possible sighting of the truck or its occupants should call 911. 

