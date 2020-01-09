Brooke Ciolkosz
Courtesy: Springfield PD

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police in Spring Hill are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Police say Brooke Ciolkosz was last seen earlier Thursday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings and a dark colored beanie with a wolf emblem on the front. 

Ciolkosz is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has blonde hair. 

Anyone who sees her is knows of her whereabouts should call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 931-486-2632. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.