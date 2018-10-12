SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who they say left her home Friday afternoon.
According to Spring Hill Police, Emani Price is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen around 4 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants with a teal backpack.
She is believed to be with another juvenile named Jenna Lynn. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Spring Hill Police at (931) 486-3269.
