Spring Hill police are warning the community about a man pretending to be an officer.
He makes it seem like he's trying to solve a case.
In at least one incident, police said he walked up to someone in a Target parking lot and claimed to be an officer.
He told them they looked like the person who robbed a Sherwin Williams and he needed to see their license.
"I think that's crazy. I mean you want to trust police officers. So, I would automatically think, you know, trust the guy," Rebecca Carnell, a Spring Hill resident said.
Police said the man did nothing with the license after getting a look at it.
It turns out he's not an officer at all. That part is what has Rebecca Carnell and Nicole Hermon scared.
"You never know what you'll do in that situation, but I would like to think I would use common sense and not give it to him," Carnell said.
Spring Hill police said there are steps you can take if you feel something isn't right:
- Call the non-emergency line (931-486-2632) or the police department (931-486-2252) to confirm that person is an officer.
- Ask to see their badge and ID card signed by the chief.
"If we were here at Target, I would say let's go inside and chat if he didn't look the part," Hermon said.
Security cameras captured a newer gray Ford Focus hatchback he left in.
The same day and only a couple hours later, police said he may have damaged a security fence around a water tower.
"Even if you think you live in a safe area, you can never be too careful," Carnell said.
Police said an Asian man around 5'7 to 5'9 is who they're trying to find.
He has a freckle on his left cheek near his eye.
If you have any information, call 931-486-2632.
