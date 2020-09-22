SPRING HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are actively searching for two teens they say ran away from the Tennessee Children's Home on Branham Hughes Circle.
The two males are believed to be in the area of Hardin's Landing and Winter Park subdivisions wearing khaki pants and white shirts.
If you see these children, call police at 931-486-2632 or 911.
