SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police in Spring Hill are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and are now offering a $500 reward for information leading to her finding.
Police say Brooke Ciolkosz was last seen earlier Thursday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings and a dark colored beanie with a wolf emblem on the front.
Ciolkosz is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has blonde hair. She is being charged as a runaway. Police say anyone helping or hiding her will be arrested if officers develop probable cause they are harboring a runaway child.
Anyone who sees her is knows of her whereabouts should call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 931-486-2632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.