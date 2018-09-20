SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill police are reporting a charge that a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted.
The victim said he and a group of friends were goofing off playing pool when he was pinned down and assaulted with a pool cue.
The teen was seriously hurt and needed surgery.
No charges have been field in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.