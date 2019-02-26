No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and a SUV on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the SUV hit the Maury County school bus at the intersection of Main Street and Crossings Boulevard.
One student was on the bus at the time of the crash. The student was not injured.
The bus driver claimed the woman driving the SUV was praying at the time of the accident.
We are investigating a traffic collision on Main St at Crossings Blvd involving a Maury County School bus vs an SUV. We will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/O4y22JBiAp— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) February 26, 2019
