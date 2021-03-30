SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A Spring Hill officer has been taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition after crashing his Police Department motorcycle this afternoon.
The crash happened on northbound Main Street near Rippavilla. Police say that the officer was driving his motorcycle down Main Street around 2:45PM when he lost control, went over the handlebars, and landed on the road.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
