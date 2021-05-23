SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Spring Hill man died after falling from a rock bluff into Center Hill Lake on Saturday.
DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said Stephen Kyle Anderson, 36, was celebrating his birthday with his wife and two other couples at the lake. Anderson decided he would jump off a rock bluff and jump into the lake. While attempting to climb the bluff, the rocks under Anderson gave way and he fell and rolled down the bluff into the lake.
Anderson's body was recovered from the lake and an autopsy will be conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.