Samuel Lee Turner
WCSO

SPRING HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - Officials with several different agencies in Middle Tennessee arrested a Spring Hill man charged with sex crimes against children.

Samuel Lee Turner, 71, was indicted for several counts on six different charges.

The Wilson County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Turner after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning his possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The investigation led to the rescue of 3 child victims who Turner sexually assaulted, along with digital evidence of Turner producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. 

Turner was indicted for the following crimes:

  • 4 counts of violation of the child protection act
  • 15 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure
  • 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery
  • 4 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (less than 50 images)
  • 1 count of tampering with evidence

If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.