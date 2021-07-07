SPRING HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - Officials with several different agencies in Middle Tennessee arrested a Spring Hill man charged with sex crimes against children.
Samuel Lee Turner, 71, was indicted for several counts on six different charges.
The Wilson County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Turner after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning his possession of child sexual abuse materials.
The investigation led to the rescue of 3 child victims who Turner sexually assaulted, along with digital evidence of Turner producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.
Turner was indicted for the following crimes:
- 4 counts of violation of the child protection act
- 15 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure
- 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery
- 4 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
- 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (less than 50 images)
- 1 count of tampering with evidence
If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline here.
