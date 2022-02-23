SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – The Office of the Inspector General announced the arrest of a man for fraudulently receiving TennCare benefits
In a multi-agency investigation, 29-year-old Anthony Rendina of Spring Hill was arrested for misrepresenting “his financial responsibilities” in order to obtain TennCare benefits.
According to the investigation, Rendina allegedly claimed custody of his three children and reported thy lived with him in his home in Williamson County. TennCare paid Rendina over $5,075 in child support for his children.
Rendina is facing multiple felony charges as a result.
The investigation involved the 21st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Health and Human Services, Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
“OIG prides itself on protecting Tennessee’s great citizens and their important tax dollars,” Interim Inspector General Chad Holman said. “We will continue to pursue those attempting to take advantage of our Medicaid system and bring them to justice.”
The OIG began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated over 130,000 potential fraud cases involving TennCare, according to the announcement.
