MAP - Spring Hill, TN

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill High School has announced it will be closed to everyone on Thursday, Sept. 10 to disinfect the school after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. 

School will resume in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 23 except for seniors who will return on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to take their ACT exams. 

The school district made the decision after consulting with the Maury County Health Department. 

Teachers and staff who do not have any symptoms will return to work on Sept. 11 to teach remotely from their classrooms; they will still be required to wear masks. 

The school will send an "All Call" with instructions for students, including instructions for seniors on picking up devices. 

The school district highly recommends students to stay at home during this time period and not interact with others in the community. 

