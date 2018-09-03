Loved ones say it's something very hard to process. 33-year-old Spring Hill High teacher and assistant football coach William Fisher has died after leading so many young people to a bright future.
"He was always talking ball, writing ball," said Spring Hill High head football coach Ben Martin. "That's the way we choose to remember him, making everybody laugh."
Martin stood over Fisher's desk as he spoke.
"We probably won't be moving anything for a while," he said.
Martin said the office always has a copy of the book Season of Life by Jeffrey Marx. It was an important book to Fisher. In addition to the training for those big Friday nights, Fisher and Martin would have their team read that book and take in its lessons about becoming a man.
"He loved the game, and more importantly, he loved the kids," said Martin.
Sunday, Martin was doing work on the field when he got a message from Fisher's sister.
"She informed us that he'd had a heart attack, and they weren't able to revive him," said Martin.
Martin called the team together with a message hard to understand at their young age.
"Sometimes life is not fair," he said. "It's an important lesson that we have to learn, and I think us being together and being with each other is the most important thing."
Martin said it's not just that book that taught important lessons to the young men on the team. It was also just knowing Will Fisher.
"We lost a very important part of our family yesterday," Martin said. He made an impact on them. I think that's why we do this in the first place, to help ensure our kids have a bright future. Go home and hug your loved ones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.