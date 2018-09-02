Administrators at Spring Hill High School announced the passing of Football Coach William Fisher on Sunday.
"All of us at Spring Hill High School are deeply saddened by the news of Coach Fisher’s passing," the school said in a Facebook post. "Please keep Coach Fisher’s family, Spring Hill HS Football Team, and the entire Spring Hill HS family in your thoughts and prayers."
Fisher passed away on Sunday morning.
Before coaching at SHHS, Fisher was a teacher and coach in the West Carroll Special School District and Benton County Schools.
Officials said funeral arrangements will be announced on the school's website as soon as they are available.
Here's the full statement from school administrators on Fisher's passing:
