Spring Hill Fire battling blaze on Dr. Robertson Road

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill Fire is battling a structure fire on the 2200 block of Dr. Robertson Road Wednesday morning.
Spring Hill Police say they are assisting firefighters in putting out the blaze to an outbuilding.
We are assisting SHFD with a structure fire in the 2200 block of Dr Robertson Rd. An out building caught fire. No one was inside the building at the time. pic.twitter.com/JmNwsvUeOh— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) March 31, 2021
They say no one was inside the building when it caught fire.
It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.