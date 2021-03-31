Spring Hill Fire battling blaze on Dr. Robertson Road
SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill Fire is battling a structure fire on the 2200 block of Dr. Robertson Road Wednesday morning. 

Spring Hill Police say they are assisting firefighters in putting out the blaze to an outbuilding. 

They say no one was inside the building when it caught fire. 

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time. 

